Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) average volume reaches $4.75M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

on Tuesday, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) opened higher 3.09% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $97.99. Price fluctuations for JCI have ranged from $64.31 to $98.53 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -0.58%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.71% at the time writing. With a float of $655.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $658.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 94000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.11%, operating margin of 14.58%, and the pretax margin is 13.34%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.33%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 9,170,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $91.70, taking the stock ownership to the 904,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $91.92, making the entire transaction worth $9,192,000.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.65% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Looking closely at Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), its last 5-days average volume was 4.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 99.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.25. However, in the short run, Johnson Controls International plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $101.80. Second resistance stands at $102.58. The third major resistance level sits at $104.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.18.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

There are currently 658,047K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,952 M according to its annual income of 1,705 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,676 M and its income totaled 478,000 K.