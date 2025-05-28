Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) is 37.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) on Tuesday, soared 5.86% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.24. Within the past 52 weeks, JMIA’s price has moved between $1.60 and $15.04.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.76% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.02%. With a float of $122.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.46 million.

In an organization with 2163 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.99%, operating margin of -49.29%, and the pretax margin is -48.05%.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 11.33%.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.07% during the next five years compared to 24.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.46 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 67.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.79. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.55. Second resistance stands at $3.66. The third major resistance level sits at $3.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.04. The third support level lies at $2.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 420.04 million based on 122,463K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 167,490 K and income totals -99,090 K. The company made 36,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.