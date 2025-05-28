JXN (Jackson Financial Inc) climbed 4.03 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) stock price up 4.03% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $80.92. JXN’s price has ranged from $64.70 to $115.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 24.92%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.45%. With a float of $69.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.63%, operating margin of 61.09%, and the pretax margin is 2.72%.

Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc is 2.21%, while institutional ownership is 93.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 07 ’25, was worth 1,432,550. In this transaction President and CEO PPM America of this company sold 20,607 shares at a rate of $69.52, taking the stock ownership to the 116,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s EVP and Chief Risk Officer sold 2,000 for $81.66, making the entire transaction worth $163,320. This insider now owns 26,545 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jackson Financial Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 4.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

Looking closely at Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.97.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.20. However, in the short run, Jackson Financial Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.13. Second resistance stands at $86.07. The third major resistance level sits at $87.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.50.

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.01 billion, the company has a total of 71,439K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,271 M while annual income is 946,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,750 M while its latest quarter income was -24,000 K.