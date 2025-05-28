Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) average volume reaches $977.86K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) on Tuesday, soared 4.94% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.07. Within the past 52 weeks, KW’s price has moved between $5.98 and $11.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -0.54%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -36.82%. With a float of $118.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 246 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.79%, operating margin of 19.97%, and the pretax margin is -23.39%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is 14.45%, while institutional ownership is 86.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 167,750. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.71, taking the stock ownership to the 8,074,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO bought 200,000 for $6.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,272,000. This insider now owns 8,049,517 shares in total.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.82% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) Trading Performance Indicators

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Looking closely at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc’s (KW) raw stochastic average was set at 9.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.55. However, in the short run, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.48. Second resistance stands at $6.59. The third major resistance level sits at $6.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.86.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 880.93 million based on 138,293K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 531,400 K and income totals -33,000 K. The company made 128,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.