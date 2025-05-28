Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 536,620 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) stock price up 2.59% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.48. KIM’s price has ranged from $17.78 to $25.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 13.09% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.74%. With a float of $661.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $679.50 million.

In an organization with 717 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.66%, operating margin of 32.9%, and the pretax margin is 21.35%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.15%, while institutional ownership is 96.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14 ’25, was worth 194,323. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,714 shares at a rate of $22.30, taking the stock ownership to the 203,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8,714 for $22.30, making the entire transaction worth $194,323.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.60% during the next five years compared to -7.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kimco Realty Corporation’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 53.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.57. However, in the short run, Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.16. Second resistance stands at $21.32. The third major resistance level sits at $21.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.28.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.21 billion, the company has a total of 676,496K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,037 M while annual income is 410,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 536,620 K while its latest quarter income was 132,820 K.