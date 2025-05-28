Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) is expecting -18.64% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) was 3.17% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $44.84. A 52-week range for KNTK has been $37.85 – $67.60.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 92.88% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.27%. With a float of $39.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.92 million.

The firm has a total of 460 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.81%, operating margin of 12.66%, and the pretax margin is 15.52%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kinetik Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Kinetik Holdings Inc is 35.13%, while institutional ownership is 69.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 55,004,371. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,044,519 shares at a rate of $52.66, taking the stock ownership to the 657,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 657,582 for $52.66, making the entire transaction worth $34,628,268. This insider now owns 1 shares in total.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kinetik Holdings Inc, KNTK], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Kinetik Holdings Inc’s (KNTK) raw stochastic average was set at 24.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.25. The third major resistance level sits at $48.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.01.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) Key Stats

There are 157,962K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.31 billion. As of now, sales total 1,483 M while income totals 244,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 443,260 K while its last quarter net income were 19,260 K.