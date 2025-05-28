KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) is 6.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.19% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $117.18. Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has traded in a range of $86.15-$170.40.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 117.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.58%. With a float of $678.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $888.25 million.

In an organization with 4834 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.09%, operating margin of -0.81%, and the pretax margin is 34.9%.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc is 23.82%, while institutional ownership is 60.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 4,127,319. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $117.92, taking the stock ownership to the 185,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 6,000,000 for $34.20, making the entire transaction worth $205,200,000. This insider now owns 13,260,971 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.18% during the next five years compared to -1.51% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KKR & Co. Inc’s (KKR) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.59.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.88. However, in the short run, KKR & Co. Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $122.14. Second resistance stands at $123.36. The third major resistance level sits at $125.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.21. The third support level lies at $114.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 107.70 billion has total of 890,642K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,879 M in contrast with the sum of 3,076 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,110 M and last quarter income was -185,920 K.