Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) 20 Days SMA touches 8.79%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) was 5.86% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $36.01. A 52-week range for KTOS has been $17.91 – $36.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 9.69%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.92%. With a float of $149.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.76%, operating margin of 2.46%, and the pretax margin is 2.4%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is 2.52%, while institutional ownership is 103.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 259,382. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s President, US Division sold 15,000 for $34.37, making the entire transaction worth $515,511. This insider now owns 384,492 shares in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.56% during the next five years compared to -1.16% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Looking closely at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s (KTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 93.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.87. However, in the short run, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.21. Second resistance stands at $40.31. The third major resistance level sits at $41.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Key Stats

There are 153,443K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.85 billion. As of now, sales total 1,136 M while income totals 16,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 302,600 K while its last quarter net income were 4,500 K.