Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,665 M

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) on Tuesday, soared 2.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. Within the past 52 weeks, DNUT’s price has moved between $2.58 and $12.68.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 11.97% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -203.08%. With a float of $85.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.30 million.

In an organization with 21000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.95%, operating margin of -2.45%, and the pretax margin is -0.87%.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Grocery Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Krispy Kreme Inc is 49.87%, while institutional ownership is 56.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 23 ’25, was worth 3,000,002. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 694,445 shares at a rate of $4.32, taking the stock ownership to the 74,190,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 40,994 for $5.36, making the entire transaction worth $219,832.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.28 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Krispy Kreme Inc’s (DNUT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.59. However, in the short run, Krispy Kreme Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.06. Second resistance stands at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.75.

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 508.98 million based on 170,658K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,665 M and income totals 3,100 K. The company made 375,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.