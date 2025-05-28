Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) volume exceeds 1.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) on Tuesday, soared 5.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $50.56. Within the past 52 weeks, LW’s price has moved between $47.90 and $89.51.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 12.16%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.43%. With a float of $139.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.61%, operating margin of 10.83%, and the pretax margin is 8.07%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is 0.93%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13 ’25, was worth 182,819. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $60.94, taking the stock ownership to the 26,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $63.25, making the entire transaction worth $75,901. This insider now owns 22,982 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.07% during the next five years compared to 9.43% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.58 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.48 million, its volume of 1.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 26.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.94 in the near term. At $54.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.54.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.51 billion based on 141,116K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,468 M and income totals 725,500 K. The company made 1,521 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 146,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.