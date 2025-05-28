Last month’s performance of 0.71% for TransUnion (TRU) is certainly impressive

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) on Tuesday, plunged -0.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $83.16. Within the past 52 weeks, TRU’s price has moved between $66.38 and $113.17.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.01% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.06%. With a float of $193.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.78%, operating margin of 17.94%, and the pretax margin is 12.02%.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TransUnion is 0.76%, while institutional ownership is 99.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 82,960. In this transaction President, US Markets of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $82.96, taking the stock ownership to the 76,393 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,500 for $82.96, making the entire transaction worth $207,400.

TransUnion (TRU) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.47% during the next five years compared to -4.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Trading Performance Indicators

TransUnion (TRU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.05 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransUnion (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) saw its 5-day average volume 3.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, TransUnion’s (TRU) raw stochastic average was set at 46.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $84.71 in the near term. At $86.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $88.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.78. The third support level lies at $77.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.13 billion based on 195,100K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,184 M and income totals 284,300 K. The company made 1,096 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 148,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.