Last month’s performance of -0.92% for Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) stock price up 1.10% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $31.87. PRMB’s price has ranged from $19.53 to $35.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 36.75% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.67%. With a float of $257.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.20 million.

In an organization with 13700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.92%, operating margin of 6.9%, and the pretax margin is 0.5%.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Primo Brands Corp is 31.68%, while institutional ownership is 60.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 1,604,324,989. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,657,562 shares at a rate of $31.67, taking the stock ownership to the 116,210,806 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,657,562 for $31.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,604,324,989. This insider now owns 116,210,806 shares in total.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Primo Brands Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Brands Corp (PRMB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.17 million. That was better than the volume of 4.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Primo Brands Corp’s (PRMB) raw stochastic average was set at 40.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.48. However, in the short run, Primo Brands Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.47. Second resistance stands at $32.72. The third major resistance level sits at $33.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.46. The third support level lies at $31.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.13 billion, the company has a total of 376,423K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,153 M while annual income is -16,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,614 M while its latest quarter income was 28,700 K.