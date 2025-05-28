Last month’s performance of 11.83% for Kennametal Inc (KMT) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT) was 3.33% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $21.04. A 52-week range for KMT has been $17.30 – $32.18.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -2.38% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.50%. With a float of $75.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.23 million.

In an organization with 8447 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.14%, operating margin of 8.77%, and the pretax margin is 7.87%.

Kennametal Inc (KMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kennametal Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Kennametal Inc is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 102.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11 ’25, was worth 217,530. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $21.75, taking the stock ownership to the 77,595 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 04 ’24, when Company’s Vice President sold 20,470 for $28.24, making the entire transaction worth $578,052. This insider now owns 39,581 shares in total.

Kennametal Inc (KMT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.94% during the next five years compared to -13.99% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kennametal Inc (KMT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kennametal Inc (KMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Kennametal Inc’s (KMT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.92. However, in the short run, Kennametal Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.96. Second resistance stands at $22.17. The third major resistance level sits at $22.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.92. The third support level lies at $20.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT) Key Stats

There are 76,234K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.66 billion. As of now, sales total 2,047 M while income totals 109,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 486,400 K while its last quarter net income were 31,480 K.