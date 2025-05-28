Last month’s performance of 12.99% for Corning, Inc (GLW) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW) was 3.23% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $48.36. A 52-week range for GLW has been $35.40 – $55.33.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.32% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.09%. With a float of $782.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $810.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.97%, operating margin of 10.98%, and the pretax margin is 5.57%.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Corning, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Corning, Inc is 8.61%, while institutional ownership is 73.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 375,294. In this transaction Exec. Vice President & CCDO of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $46.91, taking the stock ownership to the 9,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,000 for $46.91, making the entire transaction worth $375,288.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.60% during the next five years compared to -11.42% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Corning, Inc (GLW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corning, Inc (GLW)

Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW) saw its 5-day average volume 6.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Corning, Inc’s (GLW) raw stochastic average was set at 69.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.37 in the near term. At $50.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.17. The third support level lies at $47.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Corning, Inc (NYSE: GLW) Key Stats

There are 856,471K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 42.76 billion. As of now, sales total 13,118 M while income totals 506,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,452 M while its last quarter net income were 157,000 K.