Last month’s performance of 15.52% for Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) is certainly impressive

on Tuesday, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) opened higher 3.20% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.75. Price fluctuations for ATYR have ranged from $1.42 to $4.66 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 429.49%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.15% at the time writing. With a float of $86.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 59 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atyr Pharma Inc is 3.31%, while institutional ownership is 70.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 15,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,750 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,254 for $3.78, making the entire transaction worth $4,740. This insider now owns 31,763 shares in total.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)

The latest stats from [Atyr Pharma Inc, ATYR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.66 million was superior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Atyr Pharma Inc’s (ATYR) raw stochastic average was set at 66.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.13. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. The third support level lies at $3.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) Key Stats

There are currently 89,004K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 344.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 240 K according to its annual income of -64,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -14,880 K.