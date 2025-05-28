Last month’s performance of 15.55% for Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) is certainly impressive

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) kicked off on Tuesday, down -1.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.88. Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has traded in a range of $3.46-$26.12.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 142.64% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -294.56%. With a float of $75.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.45 million.

In an organization with 1595 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.06%, operating margin of -0.74%, and the pretax margin is -0.93%.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Fluence Energy Inc is 42.35%, while institutional ownership is 62.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 194,641. In this transaction Director of this company bought 33,000 shares at a rate of $5.90, taking the stock ownership to the 86,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 78,258 for $3.69, making the entire transaction worth $288,480.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -294.56% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fluence Energy Inc’s (FLNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Fluence Energy Inc’s (FLNC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.60. However, in the short run, Fluence Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.98. Second resistance stands at $5.13. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.56. The third support level lies at $4.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 880.11 million has total of 181,549K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,699 M in contrast with the sum of 22,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 431,620 K and last quarter income was -31,050 K.