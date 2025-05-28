Last month’s performance of -16.43% for Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) is certainly impressive

on Tuesday, Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) opened lower -1.13% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $16.82. Price fluctuations for COLD have ranged from $16.56 to $30.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 9.37% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 160.44% at the time writing. With a float of $284.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13755 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.0%, operating margin of 3.97%, and the pretax margin is -4.9%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Americold Realty Trust Inc is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 109.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 1,978,570. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 110,000 shares at a rate of $17.99, taking the stock ownership to the 110,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s EVP & CFO bought 10,000 for $17.91, making the entire transaction worth $179,120. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD)

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) saw its 5-day average volume 3.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Americold Realty Trust Inc’s (COLD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.02 in the near term. At $17.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.15. The third support level lies at $15.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) Key Stats

There are currently 284,720K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,667 M according to its annual income of -94,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 628,980 K and its income totaled -16,380 K.