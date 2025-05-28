Last month’s performance of 2.00% for Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) is certainly impressive

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) on Tuesday, soared 0.78% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $70.41. Within the past 52 weeks, AZN’s price has moved between $61.24 and $87.68.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 17.77%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.83%. With a float of $3.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.10 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 94300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.39%, operating margin of 19.21%, and the pretax margin is 16.9%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Astrazeneca plc ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 16.54%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.18% during the next five years compared to 34.63% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN)

The latest stats from [Astrazeneca plc ADR, AZN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.1 million was inferior to 5.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Astrazeneca plc ADR’s (AZN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.85. The third major resistance level sits at $72.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.09. The third support level lies at $69.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 220.07 billion based on 3,101,277K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 54,073 M and income totals 7,035 M. The company made 13,588 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,921 M in sales during its previous quarter.