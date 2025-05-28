Last month’s performance of 21.40% for Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Shyft Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHYF) stock price up 6.42% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.81. SHYF’s price has ranged from $6.82 to $17.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.94% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.03%. With a float of $31.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.61%, operating margin of 1.18%, and the pretax margin is 0.11%.

Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Shyft Group Inc is 8.79%, while institutional ownership is 85.54%.

Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.91% during the next five years compared to 25.58% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Shyft Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Shyft Group Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

Shyft Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHYF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Shyft Group Inc’s (SHYF) raw stochastic average was set at 52.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.65 in the near term. At $10.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.95. The third support level lies at $9.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Shyft Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHYF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 365.51 million, the company has a total of 35,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 786,180 K while annual income is -2,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 204,600 K while its latest quarter income was -1,440 K.