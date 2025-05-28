Last month’s performance of 23.06% for Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) stock price up 18.81% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. REKR’s price has ranged from $0.62 to $2.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 54.68% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.67%. With a float of $112.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 323 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.79%, operating margin of -113.42%, and the pretax margin is -117.99%.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 40.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05 ’24, was worth 3,185,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,275,000 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 12,312,491 shares.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.97% during the next five years compared to 3.66% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rekor Systems Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9417, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2185. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2900 in the near term. At $1.3800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5150. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0650, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9300. The third support level lies at $0.8400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 141.70 million, the company has a total of 118,076K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,030 K while annual income is -61,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,200 K while its latest quarter income was -10,870 K.