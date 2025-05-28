Last month’s performance of 25.38% for Trane Technologies plc (TT) is certainly impressive

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $423.29. Over the past 52 weeks, TT has traded in a range of $298.15-$433.60.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.93% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.11%. With a float of $222.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.98%, operating margin of 23.59%, and the pretax margin is 22.04%.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Trane Technologies plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 3,374,000. In this transaction Group President, Americas of this company sold 8,435 shares at a rate of $400.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,435 for $400.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,374,000.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.09% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trane Technologies plc’s (TT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.02, a number that is poised to hit 3.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trane Technologies plc (TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.05.

During the past 100 days, Trane Technologies plc’s (TT) raw stochastic average was set at 99.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $369.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $374.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $439.75 in the near term. At $443.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $449.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $429.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $423.03. The third support level lies at $419.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 97.30 billion has total of 223,018K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,838 M in contrast with the sum of 2,568 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,689 M and last quarter income was 604,900 K.