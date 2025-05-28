Last month’s performance of 3.79% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) stock price up 2.67% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $69.16. GEHC’s price has ranged from $57.65 to $94.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 3.43%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.08%. With a float of $456.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.96%, operating margin of 13.99%, and the pretax margin is 13.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 84.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 185,080. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $92.54, taking the stock ownership to the 7,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’24, when Company’s CEO, Imaging sold 3,577 for $86.48, making the entire transaction worth $309,339. This insider now owns 24,298 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.26% during the next five years compared to 5.31% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC)

The latest stats from [GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, GEHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.0 million was inferior to 4.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s (GEHC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.34. The third major resistance level sits at $73.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.10. The third support level lies at $68.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.51 billion, the company has a total of 457,885K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,672 M while annual income is 1,993 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,777 M while its latest quarter income was 564,000 K.