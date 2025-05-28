Last month’s performance of 39.11% for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) is certainly impressive

on Tuesday, Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) opened higher 7.42% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $117.62. Price fluctuations for SHAK have ranged from $72.93 to $139.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 17.42% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.27% at the time writing. With a float of $38.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.22 million.

In an organization with 12826 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.51%, operating margin of 0.85%, and the pretax margin is 1.31%.

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shake Shack Inc is 5.01%, while institutional ownership is 103.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 20,708. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 180 shares at a rate of $115.05, taking the stock ownership to the 39,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 180 for $113.94, making the entire transaction worth $20,509.

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.91% during the next five years compared to -17.79% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 135.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.79.

During the past 100 days, Shake Shack Inc’s (SHAK) raw stochastic average was set at 81.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.66. However, in the short run, Shake Shack Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $128.79. Second resistance stands at $131.23. The third major resistance level sits at $135.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.05. The third support level lies at $114.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Key Stats

There are currently 42,667K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,253 M according to its annual income of 10,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 320,900 K and its income totaled 4,250 K.