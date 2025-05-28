Last month’s performance of -4.77% for PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) is certainly impressive

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.99% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.08. Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has traded in a range of $13.25-$23.08.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 8.74% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 139.38%. With a float of $148.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23118 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.44%, operating margin of 2.19%, and the pretax margin is -0.82%.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of PENN Entertainment Inc is 1.33%, while institutional ownership is 99.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 148,264. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.83, taking the stock ownership to the 322,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s CEO and President bought 34,000 for $14.70, making the entire transaction worth $499,766. This insider now owns 1,082,625 shares in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PENN Entertainment Inc’s (PENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN)

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, PENN Entertainment Inc’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.60 in the near term. At $15.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.93. The third support level lies at $14.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.32 billion has total of 151,002K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,578 M in contrast with the sum of -311,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,673 M and last quarter income was 111,800 K.