Last month’s performance of 4.86% for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) is certainly impressive

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) on Tuesday, soared 7.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. Within the past 52 weeks, ABUS’s price has moved between $2.70 and $4.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 41.91%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.74%. With a float of $148.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 44 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.69%, operating margin of -1287.58%, and the pretax margin is -1195.86%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corp is 22.38%, while institutional ownership is 58.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 804,850. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 53,114 for $3.20, making the entire transaction worth $170,098.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.14% during the next five years compared to 33.46% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.01 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 103.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)

The latest stats from [Arbutus Biopharma Corp, ABUS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 73.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.61. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.16. The third support level lies at $3.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 660.77 million based on 191,527K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,170 K and income totals -69,920 K. The company made 1,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.