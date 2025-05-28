Last month’s performance of 49.69% for ATI Inc (ATI) is certainly impressive

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $75.64. Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has traded in a range of $39.23-$76.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 3.31%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.56%. With a float of $139.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.98%, operating margin of 14.26%, and the pretax margin is 11.7%.

ATI Inc (ATI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of ATI Inc is 1.22%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 3,415,986. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 45,359 shares at a rate of $75.31, taking the stock ownership to the 461,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 4,641 for $76.01, making the entire transaction worth $352,762. This insider now owns 456,536 shares in total.

ATI Inc (ATI) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.54% during the next five years compared to 6.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ATI Inc’s (ATI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Inc (ATI)

The latest stats from [ATI Inc, ATI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.87 million was inferior to 2.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.48.

During the past 100 days, ATI Inc’s (ATI) raw stochastic average was set at 99.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.76. The third major resistance level sits at $83.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.02. The third support level lies at $73.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.21 billion has total of 141,068K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,362 M in contrast with the sum of 367,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,144 M and last quarter income was 97,000 K.