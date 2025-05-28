Last month’s performance of 5.83% for Freshworks Inc (FRSH) is certainly impressive

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) on Tuesday, soared 3.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.42. Within the past 52 weeks, FRSH’s price has moved between $10.81 and $19.77.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 33.64% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.64%. With a float of $188.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.93 million.

In an organization with 4400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.39%, operating margin of -15.55%, and the pretax margin is -9.17%.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc is 36.07%, while institutional ownership is 54.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 72,196. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,685 shares at a rate of $15.41, taking the stock ownership to the 37,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,303 for $14.75, making the entire transaction worth $92,969. This insider now owns 169,586 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.05% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.83 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 41.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.41. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.00. Second resistance stands at $15.12. The third major resistance level sits at $15.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.53. The third support level lies at $14.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.39 billion based on 295,013K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 720,420 K and income totals -95,370 K. The company made 196,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.