Last month’s performance of 6.40% for Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC) is certainly impressive

on Tuesday, Wesbanco, Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) opened higher 3.42% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $30.40. Price fluctuations for WSBC have ranged from $25.56 to $37.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 10.47% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.29% at the time writing. With a float of $93.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.67 million.

In an organization with 2195 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.79%, operating margin of 66.77%, and the pretax margin is 15.48%.

Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wesbanco, Inc is 2.37%, while institutional ownership is 70.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 8,498. In this transaction Director of this company bought 275 shares at a rate of $30.90, taking the stock ownership to the 16,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 270 for $30.90, making the entire transaction worth $8,343. This insider now owns 109,356 shares in total.

Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wesbanco, Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Wesbanco, Inc’s (WSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 46.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.12. However, in the short run, Wesbanco, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.82. Second resistance stands at $32.20. The third major resistance level sits at $32.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.07. The third support level lies at $29.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wesbanco, Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) Key Stats

There are currently 95,672K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 953,620 K according to its annual income of 151,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 287,900 K and its income totaled -8,990 K.