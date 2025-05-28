Lazard Inc (LAZ) volume exceeds 0.65 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ) on Tuesday, soared 3.60% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $43.00. Within the past 52 weeks, LAZ’s price has moved between $31.97 and $61.14.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 4.19%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.43%. With a float of $91.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3263 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.87%, operating margin of 13.63%, and the pretax margin is 13.14%.

Lazard Inc (LAZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lazard Inc is 2.86%, while institutional ownership is 94.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 2,940,114. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company sold 64,539 shares at a rate of $45.56, taking the stock ownership to the 170,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s CEO & Chairman sold 64,539 for $45.24, making the entire transaction worth $2,919,813. This insider now owns 234,824 shares in total.

Lazard Inc (LAZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.97% during the next five years compared to 0.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Lazard Inc (LAZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lazard Inc (LAZ)

Looking closely at Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Lazard Inc’s (LAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 48.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.84. However, in the short run, Lazard Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.29. Second resistance stands at $46.04. The third major resistance level sits at $47.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.41.

Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.19 billion based on 112,766K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,052 M and income totals 279,910 K. The company made 648,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 60,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.