Lemonade Inc (LMND) is expecting 3.53% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) stock price up 7.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $30.92. LMND’s price has ranged from $14.03 to $53.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 52.32%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.72%. With a float of $58.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1235 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -53.74%, and the pretax margin is -53.74%.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc is 20.48%, while institutional ownership is 46.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 16,124,324. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $32.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,498,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 387,282 for $32.84, making the entire transaction worth $12,718,733. This insider now owns 7,111,441 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.45% during the next five years compared to -8.22% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lemonade Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.03 million, its volume of 1.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 52.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.15 in the near term. At $35.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.95.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.43 billion, the company has a total of 73,266K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 526,500 K while annual income is -202,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 151,200 K while its latest quarter income was -62,400 K.