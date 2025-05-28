LendingClub Corp (LC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.69%

on Tuesday, LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) opened higher 3.25% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.86. Price fluctuations for LC have ranged from $7.81 to $18.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 10.76% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.83% at the time writing. With a float of $110.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.20 million.

In an organization with 1002 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.7%, operating margin of 10.99%, and the pretax margin is 7.07%.

LendingClub Corp (LC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LendingClub Corp is 3.43%, while institutional ownership is 78.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 55,934. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 5,250 shares at a rate of $10.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,287,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 15,750 for $11.10, making the entire transaction worth $174,825.

LendingClub Corp (LC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LendingClub Corp (LC). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LendingClub Corp (LC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, LendingClub Corp’s (LC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.77. However, in the short run, LendingClub Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.29. Second resistance stands at $10.40. The third major resistance level sits at $10.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.81. The third support level lies at $9.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Key Stats

There are currently 114,200K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,161 M according to its annual income of 51,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 299,810 K and its income totaled 11,670 K.