Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) volume exceeds 1.0 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) was 3.56% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $41.04. A 52-week range for DRS has been $22.73 – $43.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 3.78%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.73%. With a float of $74.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $265.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.66%, operating margin of 9.33%, and the pretax margin is 8.52%.

Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leonardo DRS Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Leonardo DRS Inc is 72.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 1,834,650. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $40.77, taking the stock ownership to the 322,382 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 45,000 for $40.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,813,050.

Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.87% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Leonardo DRS Inc’s (DRS) raw stochastic average was set at 94.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.97 in the near term. At $43.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.20.

Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) Key Stats

There are 266,049K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.31 billion. As of now, sales total 3,234 M while income totals 213,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 799,000 K while its last quarter net income were 50,000 K.