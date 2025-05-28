Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) to new highs

On Tuesday, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) was 3.73% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $67.83. A 52-week range for ARE has been $67.37 – $130.14.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.43% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.66%. With a float of $170.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.99 million.

The firm has a total of 552 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.76%, operating margin of 38.61%, and the pretax margin is 11.6%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is 1.22%, while institutional ownership is 96.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27 ’25, was worth 1,073,438. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,000 for $102.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,022,600. This insider now owns 228,727 shares in total.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.04% during the next five years compared to -10.42% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, ARE], we can find that recorded value of 1.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s (ARE) raw stochastic average was set at 7.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.19. The third major resistance level sits at $73.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) Key Stats

There are 172,989K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.17 billion. As of now, sales total 3,116 M while income totals 322,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 758,160 K while its last quarter net income were -8,940 K.