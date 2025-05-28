Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Atomera Inc (ATOM) to new highs

on Tuesday, Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) opened higher 3.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. Price fluctuations for ATOM have ranged from $2.31 to $17.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 84.16%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.18% at the time writing. With a float of $28.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.06%, operating margin of -16334.71%, and the pretax margin is -15555.37%.

Atomera Inc (ATOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atomera Inc is 6.45%, while institutional ownership is 30.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 13,615. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,654 shares at a rate of $5.13, taking the stock ownership to the 205,142 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,174 for $5.91, making the entire transaction worth $12,848. This insider now owns 207,796 shares in total.

Atomera Inc (ATOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atomera Inc (ATOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1796.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atomera Inc (ATOM)

Looking closely at Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Atomera Inc’s (ATOM) raw stochastic average was set at 26.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.69. However, in the short run, Atomera Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.33. Second resistance stands at $7.65. The third major resistance level sits at $7.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.29.

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) Key Stats

There are currently 30,704K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 215.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -18,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -4,660 K.