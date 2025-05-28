Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) to new highs

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) on Tuesday, soared 0.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $45.22. Within the past 52 weeks, BTI’s price has moved between $30.01 and $45.29.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.13% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.73%. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

The firm has a total of 48989 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.85%, operating margin of 10.58%, and the pretax margin is 13.68%.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of British American Tobacco Plc ADR is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 9.88%.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.79% during the next five years compared to -11.33% drop over the previous five years of trading.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) Trading Performance Indicators

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.52 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69 and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [British American Tobacco Plc ADR, BTI], we can find that recorded value of 5.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s (BTI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.70. The third major resistance level sits at $45.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.46.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 99.29 billion based on 2,067,156K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,055 M and income totals 3,921 M. The company made 3,418 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 551,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.