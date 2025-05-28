Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Carrier Global Corp (CARR) to new highs

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $70.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has traded in a range of $54.22-$83.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 4.48%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.30%. With a float of $797.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $860.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.59%, operating margin of 12.58%, and the pretax margin is 24.02%.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corp is 6.98%, while institutional ownership is 85.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 274,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 34,428 for $65.10, making the entire transaction worth $2,241,280.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.51% during the next five years compared to -28.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carrier Global Corp’s (CARR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 117.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Looking closely at Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR), its last 5-days average volume was 4.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corp’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.31. However, in the short run, Carrier Global Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.82. Second resistance stands at $73.32. The third major resistance level sits at $74.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.90.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.01 billion has total of 857,310K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,486 M in contrast with the sum of 5,604 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,218 M and last quarter income was 412,000 K.