Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) to new highs

On Tuesday, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) was 1.64% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $74.99. A 52-week range for EW has been $58.93 – $95.25.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 4.94%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.63%. With a float of $574.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.18%, operating margin of 26.75%, and the pretax margin is 29.13%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Edwards Lifesciences Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corp is 2.03%, while institutional ownership is 87.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 112,612. In this transaction CVP, TMTT of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $75.08, taking the stock ownership to the 33,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,500 for $75.07, making the entire transaction worth $112,612.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.55% during the next five years compared to -2.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.67 million, its volume of 4.25 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 82.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.70 in the near term. At $77.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.32.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

There are 586,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.71 billion. As of now, sales total 5,440 M while income totals 4,175 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,413 M while its last quarter net income were 358,000 K.