Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Firstenergy Corp (FE) to new highs

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) stock price down -0.02% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $42.11. FE’s price has ranged from $37.58 to $44.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.17% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.84%. With a float of $575.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $577.16 million.

The firm has a total of 12294 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.77%, operating margin of 18.04%, and the pretax margin is 11.77%.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Firstenergy Corp is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 503,652. In this transaction VP, Controller & CAO of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,000 for $41.97, making the entire transaction worth $503,652.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.30% during the next five years compared to 1.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Firstenergy Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Firstenergy Corp (FE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Firstenergy Corp, FE], we can find that recorded value of 3.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Firstenergy Corp’s (FE) raw stochastic average was set at 74.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.57. The third major resistance level sits at $42.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.53.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.30 billion, the company has a total of 577,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,472 M while annual income is 978,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,765 M while its latest quarter income was 360,000 K.