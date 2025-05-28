Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Groupon Inc (GRPN) to new highs

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) on Tuesday, soared 6.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $26.75. Within the past 52 weeks, GRPN’s price has moved between $7.75 and $27.87.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -24.87%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 122.96%. With a float of $21.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2079 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.42%, operating margin of 0.68%, and the pretax margin is -3.21%.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Groupon Inc is 46.62%, while institutional ownership is 51.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’24, was worth 159,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $10.61, taking the stock ownership to the 55,658 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 4,583 for $11.35, making the entire transaction worth $52,017. This insider now owns 104,731 shares in total.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.96% per share during the next fiscal year.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Groupon Inc (GRPN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.89 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.51 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Groupon Inc’s (GRPN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.98 in the near term. At $29.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.75.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.13 billion based on 39,816K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 492,560 K and income totals -59,030 K. The company made 117,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.