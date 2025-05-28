Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Kellanova (K) to new highs

Kellanova (NYSE: K) on Tuesday, soared 0.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $82.39. Within the past 52 weeks, K’s price has moved between $55.96 and $83.22.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -1.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.80%. With a float of $296.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $346.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.2%, operating margin of 15.12%, and the pretax margin is 13.29%.

Kellanova (K) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kellanova is 14.43%, while institutional ownership is 68.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 9,423,764. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 114,583 shares at a rate of $82.24, taking the stock ownership to the 46,587,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 114,583 for $81.79, making the entire transaction worth $9,372,225. This insider now owns 46,701,616 shares in total.

Kellanova (K) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.70% during the next five years compared to 6.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kellanova (NYSE: K) Trading Performance Indicators

Kellanova (K) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.52 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kellanova (K)

Looking closely at Kellanova (NYSE: K), its last 5-days average volume was 3.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Kellanova’s (K) raw stochastic average was set at 69.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.32. However, in the short run, Kellanova’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.61. Second resistance stands at $82.73. The third major resistance level sits at $82.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $82.13.

Kellanova (NYSE: K) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.62 billion based on 346,939K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,749 M and income totals 1,343 M. The company made 3,083 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 304,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.