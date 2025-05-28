Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Macerich Co (MAC) to new highs

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) on Tuesday, soared 3.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.89. Within the past 52 weeks, MAC’s price has moved between $12.48 and $22.27.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 0.27%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.67%. With a float of $250.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 616 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.73%, operating margin of 17.53%, and the pretax margin is -12.34%.

Macerich Co (MAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Macerich Co is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 100.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 114,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,000 shares at a rate of $16.40, taking the stock ownership to the 9,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 56,000 for $17.75, making the entire transaction worth $993,832. This insider now owns 226,500 shares in total.

Macerich Co (MAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Macerich Co (MAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Macerich Co (MAC)

Looking closely at Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Macerich Co’s (MAC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.87. However, in the short run, Macerich Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.57. Second resistance stands at $15.75. The third major resistance level sits at $16.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.62.

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.06 billion based on 252,649K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 918,200 K and income totals -194,120 K. The company made 249,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -50,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.