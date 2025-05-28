Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing MP Materials Corporation (MP) to new highs

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) kicked off on Tuesday, down -4.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.69. Over the past 52 weeks, MP has traded in a range of $10.02-$29.72.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 43.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.97%. With a float of $119.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.45 million.

The firm has a total of 804 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 9.17%, operating margin of -86.58%, and the pretax margin is -92.9%.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corporation is 26.81%, while institutional ownership is 69.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14 ’25, was worth 5,393,794. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 199,180 shares at a rate of $27.08, taking the stock ownership to the 13,643,076 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25 ’25, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 396,293 for $27.03, making the entire transaction worth $10,711,800. This insider now owns 13,860,775 shares in total.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MP Materials Corporation, MP], we can find that recorded value of 4.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.13. The third major resistance level sits at $20.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.39.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.07 billion has total of 163,456K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 203,860 K in contrast with the sum of -65,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 60,810 K and last quarter income was -22,650 K.