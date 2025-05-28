Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) to new highs

on Tuesday, Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) opened higher 3.81% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $13.91. Price fluctuations for BTU have ranged from $9.61 to $29.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.35% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -78.11% at the time writing. With a float of $120.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.60 million.

The firm has a total of 5600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.08%, operating margin of 10.26%, and the pretax margin is 11.78%.

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Peabody Energy Corp is 0.85%, while institutional ownership is 93.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 28,696. In this transaction CAO and Corporate Secretary of this company sold 2,018 shares at a rate of $14.22, taking the stock ownership to the 77,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 6,684 for $14.97, making the entire transaction worth $100,059. This insider now owns 333,030 shares in total.

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Peabody Energy Corp (BTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Peabody Energy Corp, BTU], we can find that recorded value of 3.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Peabody Energy Corp’s (BTU) raw stochastic average was set at 41.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.12. The third major resistance level sits at $15.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.32.

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) Key Stats

There are currently 121,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,237 M according to its annual income of 370,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 937,000 K and its income totaled 34,400 K.

