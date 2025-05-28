Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) to new highs

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) kicked off on Tuesday, down -1.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.63. Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has traded in a range of $2.23-$6.29.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 6.87%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 193.87%. With a float of $133.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.0%, operating margin of 0.12%, and the pretax margin is -2.09%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is 51.81%, while institutional ownership is 58.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 2,574,109. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 849,541 shares at a rate of $3.03, taking the stock ownership to the 853,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 736,547 for $2.91, making the entire transaction worth $2,143,352. This insider now owns 736,547 shares in total.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 193.87% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s (WOOF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.17 million, its volume of 4.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s (WOOF) raw stochastic average was set at 65.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.72 in the near term. At $3.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.22.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 992.86 million has total of 315,126K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,116 M in contrast with the sum of -101,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,552 M and last quarter income was -13,840 K.