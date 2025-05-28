Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) to new highs

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) stock price down -9.77% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. PRLD’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $6.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.44%. With a float of $24.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 131 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 86.56%, operating margin of -1999.67%, and the pretax margin is -1826.1%.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Prelude Therapeutics Inc is 56.88%, while institutional ownership is 34.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25 ’25, was worth 69,250. In this transaction Chief Chemistry Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 480,123 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25 ’25, when Company’s CEO bought 675,000 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $467,438. This insider now owns 1,999,296 shares in total.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.49% during the next five years compared to -21.61% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Prelude Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)

Looking closely at Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Prelude Therapeutics Inc’s (PRLD) raw stochastic average was set at 23.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8024, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6667. However, in the short run, Prelude Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8864. Second resistance stands at $0.9733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0265. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7463, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6931. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6062.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.15 million, the company has a total of 56,460K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,000 K while annual income is -127,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,000 K while its latest quarter income was -28,730 K.