Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Procter & Gamble Co (PG) to new highs

On Tuesday, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) was 1.15% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $165.86. A 52-week range for PG has been $156.58 – $180.43.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 4.44%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.83%. With a float of $2.34 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.34 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 108000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.29%, operating margin of 23.81%, and the pretax margin is 23.25%.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Procter & Gamble Co stocks. The insider ownership of Procter & Gamble Co is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 69.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 1,669,200. In this transaction Chf Rsch, Dev & Innov Officer of this company sold 10,520 shares at a rate of $158.67, taking the stock ownership to the 25,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,520 for $161.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,699,138.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.09% during the next five years compared to 33.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Procter & Gamble Co (PG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.17 million, its volume of 7.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, Procter & Gamble Co’s (PG) raw stochastic average was set at 47.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $164.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $168.74 in the near term. At $169.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $171.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $166.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $164.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $163.32.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Key Stats

There are 2,344,542K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 393.32 billion. As of now, sales total 84,039 M while income totals 14,879 M. Its latest quarter income was 19,776 M while its last quarter net income were 3,770 M.