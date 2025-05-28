Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) to new highs

On Tuesday, Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) was 1.80% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. A 52-week range for PSEC has been $3.30 – $5.72.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -47.06%. With a float of $324.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.53 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.52%, operating margin of 30.25%, and the pretax margin is -27.65%.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Prospect Capital Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corp is 28.48%, while institutional ownership is 11.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24 ’25, was worth 101,681. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $4.24, taking the stock ownership to the 82,594,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 24,000 for $4.26, making the entire transaction worth $102,250. This insider now owns 82,570,540 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)

Looking closely at Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC), its last 5-days average volume was 4.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corp’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.49. However, in the short run, Prospect Capital Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.42. Second resistance stands at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.31.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

There are 445,761K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.54 billion. As of now, sales total 861,660 K while income totals 262,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 170,720 K while its last quarter net income were -139,920 K.