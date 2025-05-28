Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) to new highs

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) stock price up 3.61% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.39. SEM’s price has ranged from $14.03 to $22.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -0.13%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.85%. With a float of $109.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.75%, operating margin of 3.94%, and the pretax margin is 2.47%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Select Medical Holdings Corporation is 14.55%, while institutional ownership is 84.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 315,420. In this transaction Director of this company bought 21,000 shares at a rate of $15.02, taking the stock ownership to the 65,089 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28 ’25, when Company’s CEO sold 225,000 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,050,000. This insider now owns 714,516 shares in total.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.07% during the next five years compared to 8.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.11 million, its volume of 1.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s (SEM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.10 in the near term. At $15.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.92 billion, the company has a total of 128,539K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,187 M while annual income is 214,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,353 M while its latest quarter income was 56,680 K.