Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) to new highs

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 11.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. Over the past 52 weeks, TNGX has traded in a range of $1.03-$12.02.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 103.26%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.29%. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 155 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.79%, operating margin of -355.86%, and the pretax margin is -322.17%.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tango Therapeutics Inc is 45.64%, while institutional ownership is 56.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 8,289. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 2,774 shares at a rate of $2.99, taking the stock ownership to the 68,570 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 05 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 2,556 for $3.16, making the entire transaction worth $8,081. This insider now owns 66,014 shares in total.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.61% during the next five years compared to 7.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tango Therapeutics Inc’s (TNGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX)

Looking closely at Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX), its last 5-days average volume was 5.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Tango Therapeutics Inc’s (TNGX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 216.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2900. However, in the short run, Tango Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2500. Second resistance stands at $2.4500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5000.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 222.21 million has total of 108,394K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,070 K in contrast with the sum of -130,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,390 K and last quarter income was -39,880 K.