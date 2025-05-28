Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) 20 Days SMA touches 7.50%: The odds favor the bear

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.66% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.74. Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has traded in a range of $12.17-$24.34.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.37% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.74%. With a float of $94.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.59 million.

The firm has a total of 18700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.08%, operating margin of 8.34%, and the pretax margin is 6.45%.

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Levi Strauss & Co is 76.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 270,000. In this transaction SVP and General Counsel of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 104,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,000 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $270,000.

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.66% during the next five years compared to -11.54% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Levi Strauss & Co’s (LEVI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Levi Strauss & Co, LEVI], we can find that recorded value of 1.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Levi Strauss & Co’s (LEVI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.74. The third major resistance level sits at $19.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.56.

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.27 billion has total of 395,881K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,355 M in contrast with the sum of 210,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,527 M and last quarter income was 135,000 K.